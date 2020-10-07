2 ISIS fighters indicted in killings of US journalists, aid workers

FILE – In this March 30, 2018 file photo, Alexanda Amon Kotey, left, and El Shafee Elsheikh, who were allegedly among four British jihadis who made up a brutal Islamic State cell dubbed “The Beatles,” sit on a sofa during an interview with The Associated Press at a security center in Kobani, Syria. The Justice Department is preparing to announce charges Wednesday against two men from Britain who joined the Islamic State and were part of a cell that beheaded Western hostages, a law enforcement official said. Their arrival in the U.S. to face charges sets the stage for arguably the most sensational terrorism prosecution since the 2014 case against the suspected ringleader of a deadly attack on the diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday the indictment of two fighters affiliated to the Islamic State group who are alleged to have killed American journalists and aid workers.

El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey were previously in U.S. military custody in Iraq and have been transported to Virginia to face trial.

Elsheikh and Kotey, both of the United Kingdom, are two of the four ISIS fighters nicknamed “The Beatles” by intelligence officers because of their British accents. They’ve been linked to the killings of aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller and journalists Steven Sotloff and James Foley.

“These charges are the product of many years of hard work in pursuit of justice for our citizens slain by ISIS. Although we cannot bring them back, we can and will seek justice on behalf of their memories,” Attorney General William Barr said in a statement. “My message to other terrorists around the world is this — if you harm Americans, you will face American arms on the battlefield, and if you survive that ordeal, you will face American law in our courtrooms with the prospect of many years in an American prison. Either way, you will never live in peace — you will be pursued to the ends of the earth until justice is done.”

Barr was not present at Wednesday’s press conference as he is currently self-isolating amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the Trump administration.