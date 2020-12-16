Ten states sue Google for ‘anti-competitive’ online ad sales

National News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Google New Mexico Lawsuit

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, a woman walks below a Google sign on the campus in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

DALLAS (AP) — Ten states have brought a lawsuit against Google, accusing the search giant of “anti-competitive conduct” in the online advertising industry including a deal to manipulate sales with rival Facebook.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says Google is using its “monopolistic power” to control the pricing on online advertisements, fixing the market in its favor and eliminating its competition. Google is calling the suit “meritless” and says the price of online advertising has fallen over the last decade.

According to records released by Paxton’s office, Texas is suing along with Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah.

