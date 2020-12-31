Teen shot in leg inside Missouri mall on New Year’s Eve

National News

by: KSHB Staff

Posted: / Updated:
independence center dec 31 shooting

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg inside Independence Center on Thursday evening, prompting the mall to close for the remainder of the night.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg inside Independence Center in Independence, Missouri,on Thursday evening, prompting the mall to close for the remainder of the night.

Law enforcement personnel from multiple jurisdictions responded after the incident, which occurred shortly before 5:1`5 p.m., to help search for possible suspects and secure the scene, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson.

One person was taken into custody.

The Independence Police Department confirmed the shooting in a post to Facebook around 6 p.m., asking the public to stay away from Independence Center.

“Police officers were working off-duty security and heard shots fired,” Independence police said in a Facebook post. “Located a subject shot in the leg and provided life saving medical assistance. The subject a 16 year old male was transported to an area hospital. One other subject has been detained.”

The investigation remains active, but there is no longer an active search for additional suspects inside the mall.

The shooting reportedly near Dick’s Sporting Goods, which is located on the west side of the shopping center, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Police officers from multiple jurisdictions along with at least one Missouri State Highway Patrol deputy have responded to the scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to assist the Independence Police Department, according to a tweet from Sheriff Darryl Forte.

Independence Center has been in the news recently after large-scale fights led city leaders to impose a curfew on unattended minors near the mall and other shopping centers along that corridor.

Multiple juveniles were detained after several hundred teenagers caused problems, including a handful of fights, in late October.

At least 10 people were arrested last weekend after another series of disturbances.

Businesses in the area have been adjusting to the curfew amid the spike in incidents at the mall, which was rescued from the brink of a foreclosure sale in February 2018 by Pacific Retail Capital Partners.

This article was written by Tod Palmer for KSHB.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccinations continue as UK strain becomes dominant

Beautiful weather for the Mets and the rest of New York Thursday

Testimony continues in Chauvin trial

90 drug convictions vacated based on the work of disgraced former NYPD detective

Lincoln Center program honors health care workers

'Excluded workers' celebrate budget announcement

NJ school goes all remote after COVID-19 surge

Breaking down New York's massive new budget

911 wasn't immediately called as fire took over Queens building: FDNY