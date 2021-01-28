Tech careers top Glassdoor’s 2021 ‘best jobs in America’ list

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Looking to make a career change, or just curious about which jobs are doing well after a year of a global pandemic, Glassdoor has published their list of the 50 best jobs in America for 2021.

The employment-focused website used criteria like earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating from employee reviews, and job openings. Each job on their list had at least 2,000 openings on Glassdoor as of December 7.

Java developer tops the list. Java developer, for those not involved in the technology or start-up sectors, is a job that uses Java, a popular programming language, to design, develop and manage applications.

Data scientist, product manager, enterprise architect (IT infrastructure) and DevOps engineer round out the top five jobs on Glassdoor’s list.

All five have a job satisfaction rating of 3.9 out of 5 or better, and have thousands of openings on Glassdoor.

A handful of non-tech jobs made the list, including dentist at #10, HR manager at #12, clinical nurse at #27 and realtor at #36.

LinkedIn published their list of jobs on the rise in 2021 earlier this month. They identified jobs that were actively hiring and showed big gains compared to 2019.

In addition to tech positions, the LinkedIn list included positions related to e-commerce, like personal shopper and delivery driver, and sales-based positions.

Millions of Americans are out of work or are underemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the Labor Department announced another 847,000 Americans filed for unemployment for the first time last week and that more than 4.8 million people in this country are receiving some kind of ongoing unemployment benefit.