Target thanks front-line employees with $500 bonus

Retail giant Target announced on Monday that they are giving out more than $70 million in bonuses to frontline employees ahead of the holiday shopping season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, FIle)

Target announced Monday that all of its hourly front-line workers will receive a $500 bonus after the retailer encountered a bump in holidays sales in 2020.

The company said that it had a 17.2% growth in sales in November and December 2020 compared to 2019. Much of that growth was seen in digital sales, with an increase of 102%, largely due to Target’s same-day online ordering features.

The latest bonus for many will be the third and largest one given by the company.

In July, Target gave all of its front-line staff $200 bonuses. Then in October, 350,000 front-line workers received $200 bonuses. Target said 375,000 front-line workers will get the latest round of bonuses, including seasonal workers.

Target also said those who manage front-line employees will receive bonuses of $1,000 to $2,000.

Target shared stories from employees who described how the set of bonuses impacted them.

“I was able to save money with the added pay and bonuses and pick up additional hours when so many others around me in my community were out of work. I did my best to help them all, too. In the end, this year I was able to reach my goal of buying my very first house where me and my daughters could feel like we had a home that was truly ours,” said Poresha Fate, a warehouse team member in Midway, Georgia