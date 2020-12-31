Target recalls infant rashguard swimsuits, rompers due to choking hazard

Target is recalling infant rashguard swimsuits and rompers due to a choking hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says.
This recall includes the Cat & Jack “Summer Blue Lemon,” “Coral Icon Story Hawaiian,” and “Moxie Peach Lemon” one-piece Rashguards infant-toddler swimsuits in sizes 12M to 5T. The Rashguards have snaps that can break or detach. The product’s item number is located on the white tag inside of the suit. Products with the following item numbers are included in the recall:
Item Number
|Product Name
|328-04-0574
|Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 12M
|328-04-0575
|Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 18M
|328-04-0576
|Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 2T
|328-04-0577
|Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 3T
|328-04-0578
|Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 4T
|328-04-0579
|Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 5T
|328-04-0628
|Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 12M
|328-04-0629
|Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 18M
|328-04-0630
|Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 2T
|328-04-0631
|Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 3T
|328-04-0632
|Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 4T
|328-04-0633
|Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 5T
|328-04-0664
|Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 12M
|328-04-0665
|Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 18M
|328-04-0666
|Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 2T
|328-04-0667
|Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 3T
|328-04-0668
|Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 4T
|328-04-0669
|Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 5T
Consumers should immediately take the recalled one-piece Rashguard swimsuits away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. Consumers that purchased the one-piece Rashguard swimsuit on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the swimsuit.
The firm has received 27 reports of the snaps breaking or detaching, including one report of a laceration.
This recall also includes the Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper, Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers, Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers, Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers, and Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers. The rompers were sold in sizes newborn to 12M. The product item number is printed on the white tag inside of the rompers. Rompers with the following product item numbers are included in the recall:
Item Number
|Item Description
|206-05-1379
|Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper – Newborn
|206-05-1380
|Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper – 0-3 Months
|206-05-1381
|Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper- 3-6 Months
|206-05-1382
|Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper – 6-9 Months
|206-05-1383
|Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper – 12 Months
|206-05-1384
|Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers Newborn
|206-05-1385
|Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 0-3 Months
|206-05-1386
|Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 3-6 Months
|206-05-1387
|Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 6-9 Months
|206-05-1388
|Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 12 Months
|206-05-1394
|Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers – Newborn
|206-05-1395
|Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers – 0-3 Months
|206-05-1396
|Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers – 3-6 Months
|206-05-1397
|Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers – 6-9 Months
|206-05-1398
|Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers – 12 Months
|206-05-3740
|Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers – Newborn
|206-05-3741
|Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers – 0-3 Months
|206-05-3742
|Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers – 3-6 Months
|206-05-3743
|Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers – 6-9 Months
|206-05-3744
|Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers – 12 Months
|206-05-5920
|Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers Newborn
|206-05-5921
|Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 0-3 Months
|206-05-5922
|Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 3-6 Months
|206-05-5923
|Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 6-9 Months
|206-05-5924
|Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 12 Months
Consumers should immediately take the recalled infant rompers away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. Consumers that purchased the rompers on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the rompers.
The firm has received 16 reports of the snaps breaking, detaching, or missing from the rompers including one report of scratches and one report of a child being pinched.
This article was written by Dan Trujillo for WFTS.