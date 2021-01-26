Target joins list of retailers dropping coconut milk brand over forced monkey labor concerns

Target has reportedly stopped selling Chaokoh brand coconut milk after an investigation by PETA into how the coconuts are obtained.

The animal rights organization claims monkeys are being illegally abducted and used to harvest coconuts in Thailand which are supplied to makers of coconut milk, oil, or flour products. Their investigation reportedly showed the monkeys are forced to wear metal collars and leashes keeping them apart from others.

PETA announced Target is joining the growing list of retailers who are deciding not to stock Chaokoh brand coconut milk, which includes Costco, Wegman’s Cost Plus World Market, Food Lion, and Walgreens.

In a statement to the media, Target says they made the decision in November to stop stocking the products.

“We believe in the humane treatment of animals and expect those who do business with us to do the same,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement.

“We take seriously the claims made against Chaokoh, and given they were unable to sufficiently address the concerns raised, we made the decision to remove their product from our assortment.”

According to PETA , Kroger, Albertsons and Publix still stock Chaokoh brand coconut milk products.