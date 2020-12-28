Tamale sales still holding strong during holiday season

National News

by: KTNV Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Tamale sales

LAS VEGAS— It’s the season for tamales when many in the Hispanic community enjoy having this tasty dish over the holidays, but how has the pandemic affected this tradition with more people staying home?

Tamale season is in full swing at La Bonita Supermarket as the holiday season ramps up. Ready-to-eat pre-made tamales give customers a piece of home cooking.

“It comes from like grandma the night before getting everything ready for Christmas Eve,” Zaira Contreras, who works in marketing for the supermarket, said.

It’s a holiday tradition for many Hispanic families. But this year, their tortilleria is extra busy. Workers say sales of masa have skyrocketed.

“I was just talking to one of the guys and he was saying that production has not stopped in these couple weeks,” she said.

They’re noticing more families deciding to make their own tamales meaning more people are staying at home, likely with just their immediate families.

“More people have time at home, they want to try and make them. It’s pretty neat,” Contreras said.

What surprised workers the most is that while holiday sales were down this year, sales of pre-made tamales were up by 10%.

“Sometimes they want something to go and we offer curbside pickup at some of our stores,” she said.

Workers believe the tradition of holiday tamales is holding strong and expect to be busy churning out more masa.

“They’re working hard and they’re like it’s crazy,” she said.

This story was first published by Jeremy Chen at KTNV in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

‘We are not slowing down’: NY, NJ to expand COVID vaccine eligibility this week

Christians mark second pandemic Easter with social distancing, masks and church capacity limits

DMX hospitalized in White Plains after heart attack amid reports of overdose: lawyer

Travelers still in the dark but on their way home after evacuation at Newark Airport terminal

Finally, temperatures warm back up

DMX's attorney speaks to PIX11 News as the rapper is hospitalized in White Plains following heart attack

Funeral held for Spring Valley firefighter killed in nursing home fire

Firefighters trapped, seriously injured while battling Queens blaze: FDNY

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together