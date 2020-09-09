Taj Mahal reopening, only 5,000 visitors allowed daily, reports say

Taj Mahal reopening, only 5,000 visitors allowed daily, reports say

The Taj Mahal is seen in Agra, India in 1982. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

India’s world-famous monument is reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to CNN, the Taj Mahal is reopening Sept. 21, and only 5,000 people will be allowed to visit it per day.

Typically 20,000 people visit the monument a day, MSN reported.

Another landmark, the Agra Fort, will also reopen that day, but will only allow 2,500 visitors daily, CNN reported.

Social distancing and masks will be required at both sites, Uttar Pradesh state’s Tourism Department told Yahoo!

Both sites have been closed since March 17.

According to Yahoo!, India has the second-highest number of confirmed infections of COVID-19.

