Taco Bell debuts custom Jalapeño Noir wine

Taco Bell Canada’s custom wine Jalapeño Noir.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Taco Bell is getting into the wine business.

Taco Bell Canada debuted its custom Jalapeño Noir wine on social media.

They stated the wine pairs well with their Toasted Cheesy Chalupa.

The wine will be made available beginning Wednesday on Taco Bell’s Canada website, and in Ontario, CNN reported.

According to CNN, the bottles will sell for $25 Canadian or about $19 US.

