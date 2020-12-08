Surveys show workers want, expect holiday bonuses over other perks

Some big companies are giving out holiday bonuses as they work to keep employees.

Walmart says it will pay $300 to full-time workers and $150 to people working part-time at the end of the month. Amazon says it’s also giving workers the same amount of money for a bonus this month.

No surprise, a bonus is what workers want, especially this year. A new survey from LinkedIn finds more than half of people want a bonus over other seasonal activities or celebrations.

Separate research from staffing agency Robert Half found 54% of workers expect to get a year-end bonus.

If that’s not the case with your employer, you need to be realistic about why.

“You really want to understand why the company didn’t give out bonuses. Is it because the company is struggling right now and they did not want to give bonuses, so they wouldn’t have to make layoffs? Or is it just that they’re really restructuring the review cycle and planning to do bonuses at a different time of year?” said Blair Heitmann, a LinkedIn career expert.

If you’re not getting a holiday bonus, consider if a raise is an option in the new year.

LinkedIn’s career expert says you need to ask yourself if it’s the right time for you. That means finding out if you earn less than other people doing your job. Also have you taken on more responsibility or demonstrated big wins lately? Are you close to getting promoted?

“You really want to demonstrate the value that you bring to the company. What you don’t want to do is go in and share a laundry list of things that you may have done that day. What impact do you bring to the business?” said Heitmann.

If you determine it isn’t the best time to ask for a raise, you can still get ready now for when the timing is better. You could do that by stepping up to help a co-worker or helping with morale at your work.

