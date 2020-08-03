Survey: Nearly 70% of professionals don’t have plans to take time off work this year

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

For those who have a job they can do from home, plans to go back to the office full-time continue to get pushed back.

If they weren’t feeling burnt out before, experts with staffing firm Robert Half say you could be feeling it set in now.

“If you don’t raise your hand and have a really open and honest dialogue, you could continue to feel that way and that burnout can manifest itself in you missing deadlines, in you skipping work, needing to take vacation time and it really can be a weight that bears on you,” said Brett Good, Sr. District President at Robert Half.

He says your boss should be receptive. Many of them are feeling the same way.

That burnout can feel heavier because many people are afraid to take vacation.

A new survey from LinkedIn found nearly 70% of professionals don’t plan to take time off through the end of the year or aren’t sure if they will.

More than half say they’re afraid to travel because of the risks associated with COVID-19 and 22% want to save their vacation time in case they or a family member gets sick.

Even for people planning to take vacation, a quarter say they feel more pressure at work to be always-on because of the current state of the economy.

If you’re looking for a job right now, expect to see more openings that let you work from anywhere.

“Most employers that we’re chatting with right now are very upfront of saying, ‘yes we’re ok with remote right now, but ultimately we will want that person to be working in our facility or one of our facilities,’ and so you have to ask the question to be sure if you’re interviewing with an employer of what does it look like in 12, 24 months who knows how long,” said Good.

Experts at Robert Half say they expect to see more work-from-home jobs long-term, even after the pandemic.

