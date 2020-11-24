Sunbeam Products recalls more than 940K multi-cookers for burn hazard after nearly 100 people injured

Sunbeam Products has issued a voluntary recall of more than 940,000 Crock-Pot multi-cookers in the United States and Canada due to a burn hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recall notice, the Crock-Pot® 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers, model number SCCPPC600-V1, were sold at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and other online and nationwide retailers from July 2017 through Nov. 2020 for between $70 to $100.

According to the website, the recalled product can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked, which can “cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product.”

Sunbeam, which owns Crock-Pot, recalled 914,430 affected products in the U.S., along with another 28,330 cookers in Canada, after receiving “119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns,” the CPSC stated.

Sunbeam manufactured the multi-cookers between July 1, 2017, and October 1, 2018.

The notice says date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN are engraved on a prong of the electrical plugs and the bottom of the base.

Consumers should stop using the recalled product in pressure cooker mode immediately. Still, they can continue to use it for slow cooking and sautéing and contact Crock-Pot to receive a free lid replacement.

“Consumers who continue using the multi-cooker in pressure cooker mode while waiting for the replacement lid should be certain the lid is securely turned to the fully locked position by aligning the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol on the base,” the notice said.