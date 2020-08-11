Struggling to find Dr. Pepper? You aren't the only one

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Dr Pepper fans are struggling to find the soda on store shelves.

The company told fans it is working to get more products out.

“We’re doing everything we can to get it back into your hands. That means working with our distribution partners to keep shelves stocked nationwide while ensuring the safety of our employees,” Dr Pepper said in a statement on social media.

We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight! Note: This applies to all flavors of Dr Pepper – including our newest permanent addition to the family, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda. pic.twitter.com/Kf0UedMuiw — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 10, 2020

Back in July, aluminum cans were also facing a shortage problem even before the pandemic hit because of high demand.

“Can manufacturers are fully focused on filling the extraordinary demand from all sectors of the industry’s customer base,” said President of the Can Manufacturers Institute Robert Budway in a statement.

Other products that are currently facing shortages because of COVID-19 are Clorox wipes, coins, meat, and toilet paper.

The soda company is encouraging fans to contact their local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability.

This story was originally reported by Sydney Isenberg at KXXV.