Strong quake hits Japan’s northeast coast; no tsunami alert

A lamp is used during an outage following an earthquake in Ichikawa, Chiba prefecture, about 230 kilometers (143 miles) away from Fukushima Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. The Japan Meteorological Agency says a strong earthquake has hit off the coast of northeastern Japan, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas. (Keiko Hatto via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — The Japan Meteorological Agency says a strong earthquake has hit off the coast of northeastern Japan, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV said the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant was still checking if there were any problems, and there were no immediate reports of irregularities from other nuclear plants in the area following Saturday night’s magnitude 7.1 quake.

According to The Associated Press, no injuries were immediately reported and some 860,000 homes were without power as a result of the quake, according to the Tokyo Electric Power Company.

There is no danger of a tsunami, according to NHK TV.

The agency said the quake was centered about 37 miles beneath the ocean bed.

The shaking was felt in Tokyo, to the southwest.

The same area was slammed by a tsunami, quake, and nuclear disaster in March 2011.