Strangers come together to help one another following Hurricane Laura

After Hurricane Laura hammered parts of the Gulf Coast, communities are coming together with people helping people.

“The battle cry is out there,” said Curtis Drafton, who is gearing up for a private rescue mission. “The bell is tolling. Let’s go get it!”

This United States Army veteran, who spent his life helping others, is now spending his own money to do the same as a civilian.

“Last year we spent around $29,533,” he said.

Drafton is leading the Veteran Emergency Response Unit, a nonprofit providing relief during natural disasters.

“It’s not really about the money,” he said. “It’s like, Americans are suffering, Americans are dying and at the end of the day, somebody has got to pick up the slack.”

About an hour outside of Baton Rouge in Gator Country, neighbors gathered to help remove a fallen tree off Paige Fontenote’s brand new outdoor carport that was crushed during the storm.

“It touches my heart; it makes me want to cry,” she said.

Overcome with emotions, Fontone almost broke down from the support from people in the area where she wants to retire.

“This is what it’s all about,” she said. “This is why we want to move here.”

In Lafayette, Louisiana, homeowners took matters into their own hands, chopping down a fallen tree between a home and an apartment complex.

“You cook a gumbo, you hope nothing doesn’t happen to your house and then you get out and help your friends,” said one local man.

Helping friends in this time of need as people continue to help other people.

“If 2020 hasn’t taught us anything that would be it,” the man said. “Turn the TV off, spend time with your neighbors and do it for them.”

