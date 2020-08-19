Stranded hiker survives after 2 weeks in Santa Fe National Forest

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A father and his two children helped rescue a man who was stranded in the Santa Fe National Forest for 14 days.

John Utsey launched an unexpected two-day rescue mission Saturday after hearing a call for help while hiking with his kids toward the Santa Fe Baldy.

Utsey gave the man food and water before hiking back to the trailhead to call 911.

Santa Fe firefighters arrived within the hour, but called off the unsuccessful search after eight hours.

Utsey then returned to the spot Sunday, called 911 again and led crews to the man.

Once the man was located, the Santa Fe Fire Department says its crews built a fire to bring up his body temperature, which was dangerously low. They also fed and gave him water.

The department says the man suffered from chronic back pain, injured his back while hiking and couldn’t stand or walk.

The man told first responders that his gear stolen and ended up getting lost and disoriented.

The man is now recovering at a local hospital.

