Stouffer’s is launching a merchandise store and just in time for the holidays

National News

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
Stouffer's is launching a merchandise store and just in time for the holidays

With the holiday season just around the corner, frozen food brand Stouffer’s announced they are launching a merchandise store

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

With the holiday season just around the corner, frozen food brand Stouffer’s announced they are launching a merchandise store.

On Twitter, Stouffer’s announced that beginning Nov. 17, pasta lovers will be able to get their hands on merchandise like a “Hunger Attack” insulated fanny pack, a “Mac & Cheese Is Self-Care” T-shirt, and a “Live. Laugh. Love. Lasagna” tee.

Other items for sale will include sweatshirts, blankets, and mugs.

To purchase these items, they’ll be available at ShopStouffers.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss