Stouffer’s is launching a merchandise store and just in time for the holidays

With the holiday season just around the corner, frozen food brand Stouffer’s announced they are launching a merchandise store.

On Twitter, Stouffer’s announced that beginning Nov. 17, pasta lovers will be able to get their hands on merchandise like a “Hunger Attack” insulated fanny pack, a “Mac & Cheese Is Self-Care” T-shirt, and a “Live. Laugh. Love. Lasagna” tee.

❤ this tweet to be the first to know when Stouffer’s NEW merch store launches on November 17th! pic.twitter.com/QdSFLaWYFs — Stouffer’s (@stouffers) October 23, 2020

Other items for sale will include sweatshirts, blankets, and mugs.

To purchase these items, they’ll be available at ShopStouffers.com.