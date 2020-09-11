State Department downgrades its travel warning for Mexico

Cars wait in line to enter the United States at San Diego’s San Ysidro border crossing, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Tijuana, Mexico. A Trump administration crackdown on nonessential travel coming from Mexico amid the coronavirus pandemic has created massive bottlenecks at the border, with drivers reporting waits of up to 10 hours to get into the U.S. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)

On Tuesday, the U.S. State Department downgraded its travel warning for Mexico.

The current land-border closure agreement between the U.S. and Mexico is due to expire on Sept. 21.

The U.S.’s southern neighbor is no longer under a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” warning, the state department said.

It’s now been downgraded to Level 3 “Reconsider Travel” status.

The agency says travelers still cannot go to:

– Colima state due to crime

– Guerrero state due to crime.

– Michoacán state due to crime.

– Sinaloa state due to crime.

– Tamaulipas state due to crime and kidnapping.

According to USA Today, travelers can fly to Cancun, Cozumel, and Cabo San Lucas, even without a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine.