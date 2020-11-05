Starbucks to close 100 additional U.S. locations within the next year

This is a Starbucks logo in the window of a Starbucks in Homestead, Pa, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Starbucks is closing an additional 100 stores in the US within the next year because of shifting consumer habits due to COVID-19.

With fewer people working in urban centers, the coffee giant is responding by setting up more stores in the suburbs.

There’s also less customer traffic during the week now but that is offset by more coffee being sold on weekends.

Starbucks has become more focused on drive-thru’s and carryout, with fewer customers lingering inside because of social distancing.

The store closings are in addition to 400 previously announced for the US, and another 200 for Canada.

Still, with Starbucks planning 850 new stores at the same time, there will actually be a net gain of 50 new stores next year.

No word has been released on where the new stories will be built and which stores are closing.