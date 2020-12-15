Starbucks temporarily pausing ‘Happy Hour’ amid rising cases of COVID-19

FILE – This March 14, 2017, file photo shows the Starbucks logo on a shop in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Starbucks is temporarily suspending its “Happy Hour” due to rising cases of COVID-19.

In an email to E.W. Scripps, the coffee company said the reason behind pausing it was to help cut down on customers in its stores.

“Given the rise in cases and the current guidance from the scientific community to not gather indoors in large groups for prolonged periods of time, we decided to pause Happy Hours in December and January 7,” a spokesperson for Starbucks said in a statement emailed to E.W. Scripps.

The buy-one-get-one drink deal typically happens on Thursdays from 2-7 p.m.

The spokesperson said Starbucks will implement more Double Star Days for its loyalty program members while “Happy Hour” is currently on pause and “will reassess future plans as we continue to monitor the situation.”

In a letter to partners in the United States, Starbucks Executive Vice President, President of U.S. company-operated business and Canada said the company will prioritize the safety of its customers.

“In this moment, we all have a role and responsibility – as Starbucks partners – to protect each other, our customers, and our business as we navigate this pandemic.”