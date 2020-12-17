‘Star Wars’ actor Jeremy Bulloch dead at age 75

Photo: Don Bigileone, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Jeremy Bulloch, an actor who portrayed Boba Fett in the opening trilogy of “Star Wars,” died at the age of 75, according to his official website.

Bulloch died due to health complications after having Parkinson’s disease.

Up until 2018, Bulloch traveled across the US, greeting Star Wars fans along with his “Fett” helmet.

“It has been a privilege to have had the opportunity to inspire so many generations of Star Wars fans. I have had over 20 years of travelling with my wife Maureen to some amazing countries and have met so many wonderful fans. Thank you all so much and we will miss you all,” Bulloch wrote on his website in 2018.

The British actor appeared in dozens of films and television programs, including a regular appearance on the BBC show “The Newcomers.” Among them, Bulloch appeared in three James Bond films.

