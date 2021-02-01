Stacey Abrams, Jared Kushner join growing list of Nobel Peace Prize nominees

Stacey Abrams, a Georgia Democrat who has launched a multimillion-dollar effort to combat voter suppression, applauds a dignitary at the University of New England, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in Portland, Maine. Abrams was a Georgia state legislator who became the first black woman to win a major party gubernatorial nomination in U.S. history. She lost to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Stacey Abrams, a politician and voting rights advocate, has been reportedly nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, joining the growing list of nominees, according to multiple reports.

Abrams’ work to register voters and encourage voter turnout is credited for helping President Joe Biden, and two Democratic senator candidates win in Georgia.

She is being nominated for her work to promote nonviolent change via the ballot box, a Norwegian lawmaker said Monday, according to Reuters.

“Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights,” said Lars Haltbrekken, a Socialist Party member of Norway’s parliament.

King won the Nobel prize in 1964.

Former President Donald Trump and his son-in-law and former White House adviser Jared Kushner have also both been nominated for the Nobel award, for their work on the Abraham Accords in the Middle East.

Others receiving nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize this year include the Black Lives Matter movement, WikiLeaks, Daniel Ellsberg – who leaked the “Pentagon Papers” about the Vietnam War, Greta Thunberg, and Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, whose recent poisoning and return to Russia has triggered thousands to demonstration around Russia.

Monday, February 1 is the deadline to submit nominations for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel Committee will now prepare a short list of candidates and spend the summer reviewing nominations.

The Nobel awards are announced later in the fall.