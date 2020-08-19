‘Squidbillies’ voice actor fired over his ‘extremely offensive’ social media posts

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Adult Swim voice actor Stuart Baker has been fired over “extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts” he made last week.

“Squidbillies” series creators Jim Fortier and Dave Willis shared the news on the show’s official Twitter account.

“We’re aware of the extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts made late last week by Stuart D. Baker,” creators of “Squidbillies,” Jim Fortier and Dave Willis, tweeted. “The views he expressed do not reflect our own personal values or the values of the show that we and many others have worked hard to produce over the past 15 years. For those reasons, the production of Squidbillies will continue without Mr. Baker, effective immediately.”

According to USA Today, Baker made sexist and racist comments about country music superstar Dolly Parton, who had voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Baker had voiced the leading role, Early Cuyler, on “Squidbillies” since the show first started in 2005, Yahoo! reported.

According to IMDb, the show is about a family of squids that live in a rural Appalachian community in Georgia.

No word yet if Baker’s character will be written off or the show’s creators will find another voice actor to play Early.