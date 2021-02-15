Spreading the love: Divorced woman gives away her wedding rings to lucky couple

NORFOLK, Va. — A newly divorced mother in Virginia decided to play the role of cupid this Valentine’s Day.

At the beginning of 2021, Christine Bonavita decided to give her wedding rings away — no strings attached — to a couple overcoming adversities and in need of a little sparkle during these dark times.

After WTKR shared her story in January, her act of kindness went viral. Other people even donated their gems and her inbox exploded.

“Every single person that writes in deserves it,” Bonavita stated. “At this point, there are thousands.”

Couples from Nigeria, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Russia and Japan shared their love stories, but one submission shook her.

“I wanted to find a home for my rings and I found it,” she said from her apartment in Norfolk.

A young couple from Canada, both extremely ill, captured her heart.

“Hi Christine, my name is Melissa and my fiance Jordan and I are from the small town of Whitby, Canada,” she read aloud. “Jordan was born with cystic fibrosis, a fatal and incurable lung disease. He only has about 10 years to live, and when I was 12, I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.”

Bonavita says the couple sees the positive in anything instead of a laundry list of things that can go wrong in life.

“COVID gave us time together, time that is priceless, COVID gave us the energy to live,” the letter states.

“I would like to use the money saved from buying rings and put it towards our short life together,” it goes on to say.

Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Bonavita prepared to Zoom the couple to share the exciting news.

“I hope they are excited, I am so nervous,” said Bonavita.

“I do need to let you guys know something, I would love it if you would have my rings,” she told the couple.

“No way,” said Jordan and Melissa via Zoom.

It’s a heartfelt gift for the perfect pair.

“It is not about money or anything. It’s love. You guys clearly have it,” said Bonavita.

The diamonds will now shine about 1,000 miles away, with a sentimental message scrawled inside: “Past, Present, Future.”

“Presently, I am giving them away. The future is with them and with these rings. I wish them wellness and happiness,” said Bonavita

This story was originally published by Chelsea Donovan at WTKR.