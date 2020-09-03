Spirit Airlines first carrier in nation to have automated self-bag drop

Empty Spirit Airline ticket counters are shown at the Tampa International Airport Friday, April 24, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Business at the airport has been at a near standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Spirit Airlines is looking to the future.

On Thursday, the airline company introduced at Chicago O’Hare International Airport a new way for customers to check-in amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Using industry-leading technology, we’re limiting face-to-face interaction and streamlining the check-in process so guests can get through the airport, to their flight, quicker than ever,” the company said on social media.

The way it works is travelers will print off a bag tag at the kiosk upon checking in. Then, they’ll scan their boarding pass, weigh their bag, and then “watch as the bag is automatically fed into the baggage handling system to be routed for flight.”

Spirit

Consumers will be able to use self bag-drop without ever talking to an agent, the company said in a press release.

The company added that travelers would “use facial scanning technology to verify ID and flight details.”

They began using the new machines at New York’s LaGuardia Airport in January, the company said.

Spirit says they are the first airline in the US to introduce this new technology.