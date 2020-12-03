Spicy chicken sandwich most trending food of 2020

GrubHub released its list of top trending foods of 2020, and according to its data, the spicy chicken sandwich was the top trending food item of the year.

GrubHub analyzed orders from its 30 million customers in 2020 to unveil the list.

According to GrubHub, spicy chicken sandwiches saw a more than 300% increase in popularity in 2020.

Here is the top trending foods in 2020:

Spicy chicken sandwich: 318% more popular Chicken burrito bowl: 299% more popular Chicken wings: 287% more popular Waffle fries: 221% more popular Cold brew coffee: 206% more popular Steak quesadilla: 164% more popular Iced latte: 157% more popular Fish and chips: 146% more popular Strawberry shake: 131% more popular Roast beef sandwich: 126% more popular

GrubHub also said that French fries were the top trending side dish of 2020, acai bowls were the top breakfast item of the year, strawberry cheesecake took the nod for top dessert.

As for the largest single order, someone in 2020 ordered 300 bean burritos at once.

