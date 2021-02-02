Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger fought to end exploitation of children

FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, pictured here during a 2016 visit to Rockway Middle School, was killed in a shooting in Sunrise.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The FBI agents killed in a Sunrise, Florida, shooting Tuesday made it their mission to fight against the exploitation of children.

Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger had been with the FBI since 2005, specializing in crimes against children.

The 43-year-old Colorado native was assigned to the FBI’s South Florida office in 2010 and, when she wasn’t fighting child exploitation, dedicated her time to the community.

Schwartzenberger was a frequent visitor at Rockway Middle School near Miami, teaching students there about her work, including as recently as last year.

She gave a presentation to sixth-grade students there about online safety and cybercrimes in February 2020.

Great to have FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger join us to present to our 6th Grade Legal Studies & Forensic Science students about online safety and cyber crimes! @MDCPSCentral @FBIMiamiFL @FBI @miamimagnets pic.twitter.com/sJ906w1Wdc — Rockway MS (@rmsfalcons) February 13, 2020

She also gave a lesson on cyber safety in October 2016.

After learning of her death, Rockway Middle School issued a statement on Twitter, calling her “an integral part of the Rockway law studies magnet for the past five years.”

“With her presentations, students would gain an awareness of online safety, cyberbullying and experience the evidence response process of an FBI agent,” the statement said. “She would always answer all the students’ questions directly with care, but with firmness, to always remind them of the real world.”

Schwartzenberger is survived by her husband and two children.

Special Agent Daniel Alfin joined the FBI in 2009 and was assigned to the FBI’s South Florida office since 2017.

The 36-year-old New York native, like Schwartzenberger, was tasked with combating crimes against children for more than six years.

He is survived by his wife and child.

“Dan and Laura left home this morning to carry out the mission they signed up for and loved to do — to keep the American people safe,” George Piro, special agent in charge for the FBI’s Miami field office, said. “They were valuable members of the FBI and will forever be heroes. We will always honor their ultimate sacrifice.”

This article was written by Peter Burke for WPTV.