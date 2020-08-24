Social Security depleted by 2023 if Trump eliminates payroll taxes, federal official says

National News

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
Social Security Statements

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed social security checks wait to be mailed from the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Management services facility in Philadelphia. Social Security will stop mailing annual earnings statements to workers this month as a budget-cutting move and to direct more people to the agency’s website. (AP Photo/Bradley C Bower, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

In a letter to four senators, Social Security Chief Actuary Stephen Goss estimated that if President Donald Trump eliminates payroll taxes, Social Security Trust Fund would be “permanently depleted” by 2023.

“If this hypothetical legislation were enacted, with no alternative source of revenue to replace the elimination of payroll taxes on earned income paid on January 1, 2021, and thereafter, we estimate that DI Trust Fund asset reserves would become permanently depleted in about the middle of the calendar year 2021, with no ability to pay DI benefits thereafter,” Goss said in the letter. “We estimate that OASI (Old Age and Survivors Insurance) Trust Fund reserves would become permanently depleted by the middle of the calendar year 2023, with no ability to pay OASI benefits thereafter.”

The letter was addressed to Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

One of the executive actions Trump recently signed was temporarily deferring payroll taxes that are used to fund Social Security.

On Saturday, President Trump said that he would make “permanent cuts to the payroll tax” if re-elected.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Senate approves President Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan, headed back to House for final approval

The countdown to spring and a warmer week continues

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

City, leaders take vaccines into Co-Op City megasite

Child hit by fire truck in Staten Island, hospitalized in critical condition: NYPD

G Thing: Nose piercing leads to liver transplant

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

New York City movie theaters reopen at limited capacity

Opportunities to get vaccinated improve in NYC, but new problems arise