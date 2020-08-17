Smart glasses could help kids & adults focus when working or learning from home

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Several months into the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are still working and learning from home.

For some, it comes easy, but distractions can get in the way for both adults and kids.

This is where smart glasses, called Narbis, could help train your brain to stay on task.

“You wear these glasses while you’re reading, studying, doing homework, working on the computer, any stationary activity, and the glasses will instantly change tint as soon as you lose focus and become distracted,” said Devon Greco, the CEO & Founder of Narbis.

The glasses become clear again once they determine you are focused.

They use three sensors and an armband to track your attention by measuring your brain waves.

The glasses are typically worn for about 30 minutes at a time a few times a week.

Narbis’ founder said these glasses have proven in clinical trials to help kids with ADHD improve their focus.

“We had a number of kids who were diagnosed [with ADHD] and on medication, and they wore our glasses for a few times a week while they did their homework,” Greco said. “In as short as 20 training sessions, many of them were taken off of medication.”

He also says this can help more than just kids who are diagnosed with ADHD.

“When we look at what’s going on today, I think it’s fair to say we are somewhat experiencing an attention epidemic,” said Greco.

At the end of each session, the Narbis Tablet gives feedback on how well the user is doing and what progress they are making with improving their ability to pay attention.

The tablet has three types of sessions on it called Focus, Performance, and Calm Focus.

There are different difficulty levels too, and the user can set the time limit for how long they would like to use them the smart glasses for.

The Narbis smart glasses can be pre-ordered on their website right now and they are expected to start shipping this month.

This story originally reported by Jordan Hogan on Fox13now.com.