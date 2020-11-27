Shoppers line up for hours for PlayStation 5 buying opportunity

FILE – In this June 14, 2018, file people stand online next to the PlayStation booth at the 24th Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Sony said Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 its upcoming PlayStation 5 video game console will cost $500 and launch Nov. 12, setting up a holiday battle with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X over whose new console will turn up more under the tree this year. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Many gamers have been frustrated by the lack of availability of PlayStation 5 units since its release earlier this month. On Black Friday, many stores had a handful of units for sale, and in response, people lined up for hours in hopes of scoring the coveted gaming console.

The PlayStation 5 marked Sony’s newest generation console since the PlayStation 4 was released at the end of 2013. The PlayStation 5’s release coincides with Microsoft’s release this month of the XBOX Series X. The XBOX Series X has also had a limited supply.

Some are using the initial scarcity of the console for profit.

Bids on Ebay are showing PlayStation 5 consoles for selling for more than $1,000. The console retails for $499.99.

In a statement to gaming website gamesindustry.biz, Sony denied claims by Bloomberg that it was cutting production of PlayStation units. “While we do not release details related to manufacturing, the information provided by Bloomberg is false,” the statement reads. “We have not changed the production number for PlayStation 5 since the start of mass production.”

The PlayStation 5 offers a complete redesign to PlayStation’s classic controller. It also delivers graphics that are akin to powerful, more expensive gaming computers.

But some experts say if you’re unable to initially score a PS5 to not fret. The initial offering of games is slim, but with time, the number of games available for the PS5 platform will grow.