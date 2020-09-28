Shootout outside of Detroit strip club leaves 6 people injured

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Police Department says six people were injured in a shootout outside of a strip club on the city’s southwest side.

According to police, four men and two women were shot just before 2 a.m. outside of Sting Gentlemen’s Club on Michigan Avenue, just west of Livernois.

VIDEO: The man in blue from previous stills, seen here on video provided from an area business owner. He’s seen pointing the gun, ducking below a parked car, then taking off with several others in what looks like a gold colored SUV @wxyzdetroit @detroitpolice pic.twitter.com/3ZLS3FyP6g — Jenn Schanz (@JennSchanzWXYZ) September 28, 2020

Officials say a 24-year-old and 28-year-old man are in critical condition. Two men, ages 28 and 25, and a 22-year-old woman, are in stable condition. Also, a 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown.

According to police, a large group of people were outside the location when an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple shots.

A business owner on the block tells WXYZ that the shootings outside the club are not uncommon.

Surveillance images from a nearby business show a man in blue pointing a gun, then ducking below a car on Michigan Avenue near Clipper. He’s also seen on video pointing the gun and then jumping in an SUV parked across the street from the club.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

According to the club’s owner, people were leaving for the night when the shooting happened. None of the employees were involved in the incident.

