Shield protects Susan B. Anthony’s headstone from voting stickers left in her honor

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — People putting their “I Voted” stickers on women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony’s headstone will see something new this year: a plastic cover.

Her headstone, in a cemetery in Rochester, New York, now has a shield to prevent further degradation to the marble from the stickers’ glue and the cleaners used to remove the stickers.

The sticker trend became popular on Election Day 2016, when as many as 12,000 people visited the cemetery where Anthony is buried.

A spring restoration effort had revealed the damage done to the marble marker.

This year, WHAM reports that city officials have also marked off a pathway for visitor to follow so they don’t disrupt other gravesites. It’s one way and visitors are asked to maintain 6 feet of social distancing.