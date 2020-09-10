Sheriff’s deputy in Tennessee spots tiger on the loose near Knoxville-area industrial park

National News

by: WTVF Staff

Sheriff's deputy in Tennessee spots tiger on the loose near Knoxville-area industrial park

Image from Knox County Sheriff’s Office

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities in East Tennessee have asked the public to be on the lookout after a tiger was spotted near an industrial park.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy spotted the tiger Wednesday night in the Forks of the River Industrial Park.

The sheriff’s office says several agencies are looking for the tiger, including the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Knoxville police’s Animal Control Unit and representatives with Tiger Haven, which is located in Kingsport.

Investigators say there have been no other sightings. It’s currently unclear where the tiger came from or if it belonged to someone in the area.

This story was originally published by Laken Bowles on WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee.





