Shelter dog gets maternity photo shoot

It’s not just humans who enjoy a photo shoot before welcoming a new bundle of joy. Jazzy the dog is all smiles in her maternity photos.

Saginaw County Animal Care & Control posted images to social media recently showing Jazzy in her pregnancy glow.

“Jazzy was recently surrendered to our shelter for no fault of her own. Along with our unbelievably photogenic Jazzy, we await the arrival of an amazing gift – her puppies coming very soon!” the post reads .

The images show her lying on a white rug surrounded by flowers and white step stool nearby. The chalkboard reads “Puppies coming soon August 2020.”

Jazzy is due any day now. The facility is not taking adoption requests for the puppies at this time.