Several U.S. airlines boosting flight schedules in anticipation of surge in travelers flying during Thanksgiving

FILE – In this July 17, 2019, file photo shows American Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. On Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, several U.S. airlines said they are planning to boose their flight schedules ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in anticipation of a surge in travelers flying during the holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Several U.S. airlines are boosting their flight schedules ahead of the Thanksgiving in anticipation of a surge in travelers flying during the holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An American Airlines spokesperson told FOX Business that they plan to increase its flights from Nov. 24-25 and Nov. 28-30 by 15%, bumping up from an average of 3,500 flights per day to more than 4,000 flights over the holiday.

United Airlines said that they would boost capacity, with the carrier predicting Thanksgiving week will be its busiest since March, so they are planning to add more than 1,400 domestic flights that week.

The carrier added that they’d “swap in larger aircraft” to accommodate any last-minute travel demands.

In December, United said it’ll add more than 140 daily flights and increase capacity on more than 350 routes as passengers look to travel during the holidays that month.

JetBlue and Delta Airlines are also adding more flights in anticipation of passengers traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday.

JetBlue said 25 flights from New York City and surrounding areas to Florida, California, and in the Caribbean, such as Port-au-Prince, San Juan, Santiago, and Santo Domingo, will be added between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30.

Meanwhile, Delta said it’ll increase to over 3,800 peak-day flights per day during Thanksgiving.

Delta said it’ll increase service to leisure destinations in Hawaii, Mexico, and Florida.