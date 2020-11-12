Several dead, more than a hundred rescued from flooding in North Carolina

    A car submerged from rising floodwaters in Mooresville, North Carolina on November 12, 2020.
    A car is seen stranded in the middle of the road after the road collapsed from heavy rains in Mooresville, North Carolina on November 12, 2020.
Multiple deaths are being blamed on flooding and torrential rains in North Carolina. At least six people, including a child, have died so far.

More than 30 campers were rescued Thursday morning from flash flooding at a campground about 60 miles northwest of Charlotte.

At least two people died at the campground. Rescue crews are still looking for unaccounted for campers, including two adults and a baby.

An 11-year-old was found drowned about 16 miles north of Raleigh. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office reports “witnesses believe the child was playing near an overflowed creek when the accident occured.”

In Burke County, a mudslide shut down roadways.

In the Charlotte metro area, drivers were urged not to drive into flooded roads after people had to be rescued from several submerged cars.

More than 140 people were rescued from a charter school in Charlotte as flood waters rose Thursday.

Several firefighter teams tweeted pictures of rescues and submerged cars as a warning.

FOX 46 was on the air when a bridge in Alexander County collapsed from the flood waters below it.

