Several boats sink during ‘Trump Boat Parade’ on Texas lake

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas – Several boats sank Saturday during a “Trump Boat Parade” on Lake Travis, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter that its officers responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the event near Austin, Texas.

TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink. — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) September 5, 2020

Authorities confirmed to KVUE and KEYE that multiple boats were in distress throughout the parade route, including at Paradise Cove, West Beach, Point Venture and Hurst Creek.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told The Associated Press that there are no reports of fatalities or injuries and that investigators have not determined how many boats sank. The spokesperson added that there is no reason to suspect foul play, but a cause has not been determined.

There was no severe weather in the area and winds were generally calm, according to the National Weather Service.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that its crews have not been involved in any of the boat sinkings and that no injuries or medical emergencies have occurred as a result of the incidents.

MEDIA: #ATCEMS has not been involved in any of the boat sinking incidents on Lake Travis today. No injuries or medical emergencies have occured as the result of these incidents & #ATCEMS has not been requested to respond to any of them. If this changes, we’ll provide an update. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) September 5, 2020

It appears the boat parade supporting President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign was organized on Facebook. The event page says about 2,600 people planned to attend. Those who did go were encouraged to fly as many Trump flags as they could to make a statement.

These types of boat parades have been held in multiple parts of the country, recently in Florida and near the Jersey Shore.

Swamped boat near Emerald Point as hundreds of boats parade for President Donald Trump, at least three craft swamped with no injuries reported #statesman @bobphoto pic.twitter.com/eY3yyAXvyp — bobphoto (@bobphoto) September 5, 2020