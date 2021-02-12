Senate votes to award Congressional Gold Medal to Officer Eugene Goodman

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

As the Senate impeachment trial closed for the day on Friday, Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell joined together in a resolution to award Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman a Congressional Gold Medal.

The entire Senate gave a rousing ovation to Goodman, showing a rare and refreshing moment of bipartisanship in the chamber.

Goodman was among the Capitol Police officers who responded to a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6 during the counting of Electoral College votes.

“The world learned about the incredible, incredible bravery of Officer Goodman on that fateful day,” Schumer said. “Here in this trial, we saw a new video, powerful video showing calmness under pressure, his courage in the line of duty, his foresight in the midst of chaos and his willingness to make himself a target of the mob’s rage so that others might reach safety. Officer Goodman is in the chamber tonight. Officer Goodman. Thank you.”

Security camera footage released this week showed Goodman rushing toward Sen. Mitt Romney who was outside the Senate chamber. Goodman helped Romney get away from the rioters moments before they reached the area outside of the Senate.

Goodman is then seen coaxing the rioters away from the Senate chamber. House impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett said senators were still inside the chamber at that moment.

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a similar proposal to award a Congressional Gold Medal to members of the Capitol Police for their actions on Jan. 6. One-hundred and forty officers were injured and one was killed amid the violence at the Capitol. Two other officers died by suicide in the days following the insurrection.

While many officers have been praised for their heroism, law enforcement leaders were roundly criticized for their lack of preparation for the Jan. 6 riot. The previous chief of the Capitol Police, the House sergeant-at-arms and the Senate sergeant-at-arms all resigned in the wake of the riot.