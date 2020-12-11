Senate passes defense bill, setting up veto showdown with Trump

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter’s question after awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 7, 2020.

The Senate has passed a defense spending bill that President Donald Trump has said he plans to veto, according to the Associated Press.

Congress is expected to override a potential veto from Trump.

This story is breaking and will be updated.