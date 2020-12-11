Senate passes defense bill, setting up veto showdown with Trump

The Senate has passed a defense spending bill that President Donald Trump has said he plans to veto, according to the Associated Press.
Congress is expected to override a potential veto from Trump.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
