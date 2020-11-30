Second stimulus checks being sent out by year’s end seems unlikely

FILE – This April 23, 2020, file photo shows President Donald J. Trump’s name printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the new coronavirus outbreak in San Antonio. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing the federal government over its denial of federal coronavirus relief payments to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

As Congress heads back to Washington D.C., the idea of a second stimulus check being sent out before 2020 comes to an end seems to drift further and further away for Americans going through financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to CNN, lawmakers want to send out another round of payments. Still, they can’t seem to agree upon a broader economic aid package as they did back in March when Americans received $1,200 checks.

CBS News reported that Congress could still pass a scaled-down stimulus bill by Dec. 11, which could still include some relief programs.

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor that there aren’t many reasons as to why Americans shouldn’t receive another relief package, CBS News reported.

According to CBS News, one issue lawmakers cannot agree to send hundreds of billions in funding to states and cities that were hit by declining tax revenues amid the pandemic.