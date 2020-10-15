Second sighting of person flying with jet pack near LAX prompts FAA investigation

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A report of a person reportedly flying with a jet pack near LAX is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to multiple reports .

This is the second time in less than two months flight crews have spotted what appears to be a person flying in a jet pack near the busy airport.

Wednesday, a China Airlines crew spotted it in the middle of the afternoon. They “reported seeing what appeared to be someone in a jet pack at an approximate altitude of 6,000 feet, about seven miles northwest of Los Angeles International Airport,” the Federal Aviation Administration told City News Service .

On August 30, flight crews from two separate flights reported seeing what appeared to be a person in a jet pack at about 3,000 feet above the ground.

Audio from LiveATC.net and shared by several local media show crews on both Southwest Airlines and American Airlines flights saw the person.

Pilot: “Tower, American 1997, we just passed a guy in a jetpack”

Tower: “American 1997, OK, thank you, were they to your left side or right side?”

Pilot: “Off the left side at ah maybe 300-ah-300 yards or so, about our altitude”Tower: “OK American 1997”

—

Tower: “Southwest 6046”

Southwest Pilot: “Tower, we just saw the guy pass by us”

—

Tower: “JetBlue 23 please caution a person with a jetpack reported 300 yards south of the LA final at about 3000 feet”

Pilot: “JetBlue 23 we heard and are definitely looking”

Tower: “Only in LA”

—

The FAA said they have not been able to verify those reports at this time.

