Sculpture restoration work draws laughs, memories in Spain

This combo pictures shows a sculpture before (right) and after being restored (left) on the exterior of an ornate office building in the city of Palencia, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Restoration work on a sculpture in northern Spain has resurrected memories of a restored Christ fresco in another Spanish city eight years ago that drew ridicule as well as tourists. (AP Photo/Alberto Calleja -left image- & Agencia ICAL -right image-)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MADRID (AP) — Restoration work on a sculpture in northern Spain has resurrected memories of a restored Christ fresco in another Spanish city that drew ridicule as well as tourists.

The latest incident concerns a relief sculpture on the exterior of an office building in the city of Palencia.

What was once the bust of a smiling woman now looks more like the head of a cartoon character.

The disfigurement was bought to light by a local artist who posted before and after photographs on his Facebook page.

The poorly done restoration drew immediate comparisons with an “Ecce Homo” fresco in Borja.

An amateur artist’s work on Christ’s face in 2012 drew comparisons to a monkey.

A Palencia City Hall spokesman declined to tell the Associated Press when the work was done or by whom but added that the restoration would most likely be investigated by regional authorities.