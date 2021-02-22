SCOTUS rejects Stormy Daniels’ defamation suit against Trump

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends the opening of the adult entertainment fair “Venus,” in Berlin. When Donald Trump left the White House in January 2021, he remained “Individual-1” in the federal campaign finance crimes case against his former attorney, Michael Cohen. The prosecution stemmed from six-figure payments Cohen arranged to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, to keep them quiet during the campaign about alleged affairs with Trump. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

The Supreme Court will not look into Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit she filed against former President Donald Trump.

According to The Associated Press, the justices did not comment Monday leaving in place The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling, who called her claims “not viable.”

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleged she and Trump had an affair in 2006 and was paid to keep quiet as part of an NDA in 2016, the AP reported.

She then sued the former president in 2018 after he commented on a composite sketch of a man she said threatened her over her alleged affair with Trump calling it a “total con job.”

In 2018, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit and ordered her to pay attorneys’ fees, The AP reported.