SCOTUS: Challenge to plan that excludes some immigrants from Congressional districting is premature

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
United States Supreme Court 1

The United States Supreme Court is seen in this general view, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Washington, DC. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

WASHINTON — The Supreme Court has dismissed as premature a challenge to President Donald Trump’s plan to exclude people living in the country illegally from the population count used to allot states seats in the House of Representatives.

The court’s decision Friday may not be its last word on the matter and it’s not clear whether Trump will receive numbers from the Census Bureau before he leaves office next month.

The high court said it was too soon to rule on the legality of Trump’s plan because it’s not yet clear how many people he would seek to exclude and whether the division of House seats would be affected.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

