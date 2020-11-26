Scottish Deerhound named Claire wins Best in Show at National Dog Show

PHILADELPHIA – A Scottish Deerhound named Claire was named Best in Show at the National Dog Show on Thursday.

Claire won top prize at the annual Thanksgiving Day event after winning in the hound group and dazzling the judges.

During the NBC broadcast, commentator David Frei said the dog was doing exactly what it was bred to do.

“It was built perfectly, has an active, easy gait, and is elegant in the way that Sir Walter Scott had in mind when he called the Deerhound the most perfect creature,” said Frei.

Like many events this year, the dog show was held without spectators to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In recent years, The Kennel Club of Philadelphia has conducted two separate dog shows, but this year, the club only conducted one show that was divided over two days, on Nov. 14 and 15.

The competition was also limited to some 600 dogs, a decrease of 70% from the near 2,000 entries usually on hand.

