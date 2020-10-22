Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Here’s how to dispose of old meds

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, so multiple collection sites have been set up across the country that will allow people to drop off unneeded or expired medications.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs.

The DEA says National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day “addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue” and will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in local time zones.

Walmart and Sam’s Club announced on Wednesday that they’d be hosting an in-person medication disposal events at select stores across the U.S.

Click here to find a collection site near you.

Last year, the DEA says 882,919 pounds of unwanted prescriptions were collected.