Samsung expected to reveal new Galaxy S21 smartphone at Unpacked event on Jan. 14

A logo of Samsung Electronics is seen in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Fans of Samsung – the electronic giant has some excellent news for you.

On Jan. 14, they plan to unveil its latest Galaxy S21 smartphone.

On Twitter, the company told their fans to mark down Jan. 14 on their calendars for “Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021!”

In the 13-second video, you can see a blurred smartphone inside a cube with the words “welcome to the everyday epic” below it.

According to USA Today, the event typically occurs in February.