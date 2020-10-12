Sam’s Club to hire 2,000 seasonal workers

Sam’s Club is going to hire 2,000 seasonal workers to aid with the upcoming holiday season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Sam’s Club is going to hire 2,000 seasonal workers to aid with the upcoming holiday season.

In a press release, the retail company said they are looking for extra help as they gear up for more days of deals and an influx in shoppers.

“We take our cues directly from our members, and they’re telling us they’re ready for and excited about holiday shopping this year,” said Megan Crozier, Chief Merchandising Officer, Sam’s Club in the news release. “Our merchants are making this holiday extra special for our members across categories – from food and holiday décor to one-of-a-kind gifts – with more high-quality items at amazing members-only values, and special experiences they can’t find anywhere else.”

The positions will be in their fulfillment and distribution centers.

Sam’s Club said the positions would be full-time. Fulfillment center hourly associates will be paid an extra $2 an hour during the holiday season, the company said.