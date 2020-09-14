Salvation Army starting annual holiday fundraising early due to impact of COVID-19

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

One of the most iconic signs of the holiday season is coming earlier this year.

The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is kicking off now. It normally starts around Thanksgiving.

The pandemic has created several new challenges though.

“The Salvation Army has seen an extraordinary increase in the amount of need in America,” said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army expects requests for assistance over the holidays will increase 155%. That means helping an additional 4 million families.

On top of that, less people are going into stores on-foot. Also, less people are carrying spare change because of an national coin shortage.

You can donate online or by texting KETTLE to 91999. The money stays in your community.

“So, individuals are always giving to their neighbors,” said Hodder. “When they give to the Salvation Army, 82 cents of every dollar that comes in will go directly to those in need.”

The Red Kettle funds help families pay for rent, food, clothes and toys.

Donations have been steadily declining over the last few years.

You can visit RescueChristmas.org to see the ways to donate and volunteer.

